Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 6,162 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,352,000 after acquiring an additional 326,080 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 146.3% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 350,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 208,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

