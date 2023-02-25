5,770 Shares in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 784,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 79,261 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 795,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.
PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PTRB opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $48.20.
