Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.45 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

