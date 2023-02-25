Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $219,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

