Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $409,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,018.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 29,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $350.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

