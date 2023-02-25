13,196 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 109,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 832,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

