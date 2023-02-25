2,813 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN opened at $72.59 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

