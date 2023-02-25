Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.13% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IBUY opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.