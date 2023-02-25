Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
NYSE EPAM opened at $306.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
