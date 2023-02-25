Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $306.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

