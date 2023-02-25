Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $222,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 142,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

