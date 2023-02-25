Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 218 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,042,000 after purchasing an additional 752,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

