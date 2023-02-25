Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

