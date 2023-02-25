Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

