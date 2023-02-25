Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 639.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

