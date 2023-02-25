Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,051,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

