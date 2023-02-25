Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 910 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11,654.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

