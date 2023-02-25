Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $210,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOLF. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

