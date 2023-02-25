Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

