Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

