Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

