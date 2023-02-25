Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 375 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

