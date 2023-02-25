Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $204,000 in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $31,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $484.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

