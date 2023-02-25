Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

