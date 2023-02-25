Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

