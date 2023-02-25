Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,089,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

