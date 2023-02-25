5,236 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,040,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at $32,040,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $995,462. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

