Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.16 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

