Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 380.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

