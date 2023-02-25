West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $310.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

