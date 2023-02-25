Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 267 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $96.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

