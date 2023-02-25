Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.10 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.72. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

