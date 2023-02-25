Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.30 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $664.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.28.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

