Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 136,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. American National Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.12 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AerCap

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

