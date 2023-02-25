Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

