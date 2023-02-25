Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 516.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $12,938,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $21,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $237.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $273.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

