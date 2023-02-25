Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.05. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1,014,918 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

