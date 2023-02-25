Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,986 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Mattel worth $61,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

