Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $61.59, but opened at $54.43. Enovis shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 230,343 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $215,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.