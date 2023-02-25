Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 315.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

