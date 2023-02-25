Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2,338.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.2 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

