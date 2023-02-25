Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 473.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

