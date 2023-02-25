Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

