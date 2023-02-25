Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $80,629,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $49,409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $32,329,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $29,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

