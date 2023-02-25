Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Cut by Analyst

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

