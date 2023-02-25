Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. Corteva has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.