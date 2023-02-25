Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. Corteva has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.