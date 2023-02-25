SVB Leerink Weighs in on Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -221.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.