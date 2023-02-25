Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

