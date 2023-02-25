Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

