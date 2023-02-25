Oppenheimer Comments on Medtronic plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

