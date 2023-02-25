Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

HUN stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

